Vest Financial LLC Has $1.11 Million Stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of G. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Genpact by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 120.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Genpact by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Genpact by 4,717.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Genpact from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Genpact from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Genpact from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.78.

Shares of G opened at $38.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.71. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Genpact had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 17.43%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

