Vest Financial LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,550 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,158,255,000 after purchasing an additional 216,849 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.0% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,565,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $641,067,000 after buying an additional 52,893 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,982,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,090,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,124,000 after acquiring an additional 12,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.9% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 718,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,992,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $144.89 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.08 and a 52-week high of $149.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 4.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.98.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 14.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $3,248,587.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,224.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $3,248,587.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,224.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $12,917,764.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,087,881.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.67.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

