Vest Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,232,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 793.0% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,590,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,442,000 after buying an additional 1,412,040 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the second quarter worth about $5,639,000. Williamson Legacy Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Corebridge Financial by 14,292.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,459,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 8,032,129 shares of Corebridge Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $200,000,012.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,077,548,560.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRBG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Corebridge Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Corebridge Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.62.

Corebridge Financial Price Performance

CRBG stock opened at $27.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.29 and its 200 day moving average is $28.13. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.04. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

