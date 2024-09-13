Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Boosted by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,468 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 24,158 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,785 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 35,602 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,506 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VZ opened at $43.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $184.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.11 and a 200-day moving average of $40.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $43.88.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.05 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.678 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.66.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

