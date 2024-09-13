Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.100-0.100 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $410.0 million-$410.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $452.2 million.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Vera Bradley from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

NASDAQ VRA opened at $4.95 on Friday. Vera Bradley has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The stock has a market cap of $145.98 million, a PE ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.62.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $110.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vera Bradley will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

