Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the August 15th total of 91,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 319,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Venus Concept Price Performance

VERO stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.53. 7,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,865. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72. Venus Concept has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $2.44.

Get Venus Concept alerts:

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.58 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Venus Concept will post -6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Venus Concept

Venus Concept Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Venus Concept stock. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Venus Concept Inc. ( NASDAQ:VERO Free Report ) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 666,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333,366 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC owned 10.49% of Venus Concept worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Versa Pro; and Venus Viva and Venus Viva MD, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.

