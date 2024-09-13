Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the August 15th total of 91,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 319,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Venus Concept Price Performance
VERO stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.53. 7,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,865. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72. Venus Concept has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $2.44.
Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.58 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Venus Concept will post -6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Venus Concept
Venus Concept Company Profile
Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Versa Pro; and Venus Viva and Venus Viva MD, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Venus Concept
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Venus Concept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Concept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.