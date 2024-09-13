Ventum Financial Lowers Sernova (TSE:SVA) Price Target to C$2.50

Sernova (TSE:SVA – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Ventum Financial from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Leede Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sernova from C$3.00 to C$1.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Sernova Price Performance

Shares of TSE SVA remained flat at C$0.27 during midday trading on Friday. 79,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,267. Sernova has a 52 week low of C$0.20 and a 52 week high of C$0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 18.11, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$87.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Sernova (TSE:SVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). Equities research analysts expect that Sernova will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sernova news, Director Steven Sangha sold 930,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total value of C$223,200.00. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 337,000 shares of company stock valued at $86,895. Company insiders own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

Sernova Company Profile

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

Featured Stories

