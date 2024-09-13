VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT) Trading Up 16.7%

VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT – Get Free Report) shares were up 16.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 119,810 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 89,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

VentriPoint Diagnostics Trading Up 8.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$30.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.22.

VentriPoint Diagnostics Company Profile

Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease worldwide. It offers Ventripoint Medical System (VMS), a medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient’s heart chambers.

