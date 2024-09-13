Venom Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (VENOM)

Venom (VENOM) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Venom has a total market capitalization of $218.43 million and $1.61 million worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Venom has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Venom Profile

Venom’s launch date was March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,235,597,158 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. The official website for Venom is venom.foundation. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation. Venom’s official message board is medium.com/@venom.foundation.

Venom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,226,096,481.146175 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.11990831 USD and is down -2.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $1,978,400.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venom using one of the exchanges listed above.

