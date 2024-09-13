Velas Tops One Day Trading Volume of $542,157.89 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 12th. Velas has a total market cap of $11.72 million and approximately $542,157.89 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Velas has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00041300 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00007322 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00014668 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007116 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004239 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,631,985,102 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

