Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARGF) Short Interest Update

Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a drop of 46.4% from the August 15th total of 79,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Varta Price Performance

Shares of Varta stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. Varta has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.20.

Varta Company Profile

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of micro and household batteries, large-format batteries, battery solutions, and energy storage systems in Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Micro Batteries, Lithium-Ion CoinPower, Consumer Batteries, Energy Storage Systems, and Other.

