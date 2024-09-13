Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $170.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.02. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $172.98.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

