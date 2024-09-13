Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Sets New 1-Year High at $167.88

Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $167.88 and last traded at $167.58, with a volume of 19282 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $167.15.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.50.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creekside Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $556,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,709,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 106.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,058,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,549,000 after purchasing an additional 545,178 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.