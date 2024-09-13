Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Position Trimmed by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp trimmed its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the quarter. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $101,000.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VUSB stock opened at $49.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.50.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2097 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.