Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOV. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. now owns 66,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $589,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,618,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOOV opened at $186.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.52. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.37 and a 12 month high of $189.70.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

