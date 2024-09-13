Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Syntrinsic LLC

Syntrinsic LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Syntrinsic LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Syntrinsic LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393,926 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230,409 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,635,464,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 557.5% in the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,316,000 after buying an additional 3,018,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,203,193,000 after buying an additional 2,546,192 shares during the period.

VOO opened at $513.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $505.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $489.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $519.40.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

