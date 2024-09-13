Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Hardin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,173,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,420,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $513.81 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $519.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $505.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $489.02.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

