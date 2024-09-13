Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 274.0% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after buying an additional 10,037 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 150,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,154,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO opened at $513.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $505.24 and a 200-day moving average of $489.02. The company has a market capitalization of $465.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $519.40.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.