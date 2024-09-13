Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Position Increased by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 194.1% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBK opened at $255.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $254.66 and its 200-day moving average is $252.35. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.63 and a fifty-two week high of $268.30.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

