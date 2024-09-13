Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Holdings Cut by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Abbrea Capital LLC owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $17,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 181.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $49.09 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $49.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.444 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

