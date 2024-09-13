Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the August 15th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 135,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,927,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 359,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,725,000 after acquiring an additional 8,958 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of VTWG traded up $4.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $201.25. 15,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,206. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.20. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $148.12 and a twelve month high of $211.89. The stock has a market cap of $945.88 million, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.