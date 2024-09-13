Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,289 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $22,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,765,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,043,000 after buying an additional 60,374 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,690,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,060,000 after buying an additional 94,966 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,605,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,077,000 after purchasing an additional 146,165 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,421,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,931,000 after purchasing an additional 166,104 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,314,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,932,000 after purchasing an additional 39,480 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VONG opened at $93.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.47. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.85 and a 12-month high of $98.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

