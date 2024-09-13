Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Holdings Lifted by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 47.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,540,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,956,000 after purchasing an additional 24,918 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 70.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VONG opened at $93.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.47. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.85 and a one year high of $98.46. The company has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

