Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,970 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $7,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMBS. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3,666.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 59.7% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VMBS opened at $47.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.60. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $47.56.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

