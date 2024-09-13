Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Sets New 52-Week High at $81.51

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $81.51 and last traded at $81.47, with a volume of 12074 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.28.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.16.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCLT. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 139.6% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 35,808,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,716,467,000 after buying an additional 20,861,365 shares during the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 5,290,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,328,000 after purchasing an additional 53,555 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,175,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,671,000 after purchasing an additional 302,950 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,012,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,770,000 after buying an additional 278,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 844,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,692,000 after buying an additional 339,978 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

