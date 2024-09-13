Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Sets New 52-Week High at $81.51

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $81.51 and last traded at $81.47, with a volume of 12074 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.28.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.16.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF
About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- What are earnings reports?
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.