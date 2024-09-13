Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $83.74

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $83.74 and last traded at $83.74, with a volume of 509867 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.68.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.44.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
