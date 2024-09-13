Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $83.74

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $83.74 and last traded at $83.74, with a volume of 509867 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.68.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.44.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 369.3% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 8,820 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Seven Mile Advisory lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 34,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,056,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

