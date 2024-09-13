Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $78.73

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $78.73 and last traded at $78.67, with a volume of 198951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.60.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 616.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

