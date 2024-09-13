Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Parker Financial LLC

Parker Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 266,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,403 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 6.3% of Parker Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Parker Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 207,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 97,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Idaho Trust Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,095,000. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 77,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $44.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.25. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $45.72.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

