Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,005.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,308,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172,614 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 12,663,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238,875 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,242,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279,281 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 147.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,577,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,944 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.04. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $52.54. The company has a market cap of $134.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

