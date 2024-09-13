Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Raised by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,571,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,521 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 11.3% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned 0.25% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $324,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Orcam Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 39,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.46 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $52.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.04.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

