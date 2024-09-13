VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $237.52 and last traded at $236.01. 2,278,055 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 8,507,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $233.90.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $242.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Semiconductor ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMH. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

