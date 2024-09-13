VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.98

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.98 and last traded at $39.96, with a volume of 692089 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.21.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Gold Miners ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 202.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 63.4% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

