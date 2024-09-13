Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Trims Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 114,864 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies accounts for 1.5% of Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $19,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 889,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.75.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $196,286,826.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,350,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,665,690.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $529,031.52. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,035,138.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $196,286,826.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,350,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,665,690.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,504,993 shares of company stock worth $433,026,967. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE:DELL opened at $112.16 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $179.70. The company has a market capitalization of $79.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.71.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.