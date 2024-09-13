Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Trims Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,681 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $17,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 211.0% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,679,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.13.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.3 %

HON stock opened at $204.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $220.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.21. The stock has a market cap of $133.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

