Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Sells 6,818 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,818 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.6% of Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $20,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,902,007,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,808,081,000 after acquiring an additional 15,845,037 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,513,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,314,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700,289 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,622,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,330,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 68,604.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,207,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $180,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,059 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $139.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $254.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.40 and its 200-day moving average is $154.81. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $135.37 and a 1-year high of $171.70.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.