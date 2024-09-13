Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Sells 4,619 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,619 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 91.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $59.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.78 and a 200-day moving average of $56.53. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $59.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

