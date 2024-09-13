Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Sells 370 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSLC. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 214,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 116,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

GSLC opened at $109.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.83. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $80.74 and a twelve month high of $111.03.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

