Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Lowers Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $300.72 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $214.53 and a 1 year high of $306.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $82.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $292.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.65.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $293.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.06.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

