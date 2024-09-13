Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Has $3.93 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,232 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 179,143 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $22,549,000 after purchasing an additional 36,347 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 12,731 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.4% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 24,071 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,648,035.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,135.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

EOG opened at $118.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.94 and a twelve month high of $139.67. The stock has a market cap of $67.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.28.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on EOG Resources from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.63.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

