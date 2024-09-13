Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Has $3.32 Million Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 81.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 280,173 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. owned 0.07% of Sonoco Products worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 78.8% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Sonoco Products by 12,183.3% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Sonoco Products by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Stock Up 0.9 %

Sonoco Products stock opened at $54.29 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $52.76 and a fifty-two week high of $55.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.41.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SON. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Sonoco Products in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

Featured Stories

