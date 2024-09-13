Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Has $12.88 Million Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,223 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $12,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Newmont in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Newmont by 1,310.4% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

NEM stock opened at $52.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.54. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $53.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $1,049,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,469 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,293,378.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $157,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,596 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,963,452.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,744,700. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.46.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

