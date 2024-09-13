Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. owned about 0.09% of Darden Restaurants worth $15,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at about $72,901,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,601,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,809,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $297,244,000 after buying an additional 169,642 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 311.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 207,165 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,628,000 after buying an additional 156,772 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,308,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $349,268,000 after buying an additional 105,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 0.7 %

DRI opened at $158.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.36 and a 52 week high of $176.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Darden Restaurants Cuts Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.82% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 65.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Argus decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 15,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.06, for a total value of $2,344,283.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,735.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total transaction of $352,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,483.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah H. King sold 15,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.06, for a total value of $2,344,283.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 447 shares in the company, valued at $65,735.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

