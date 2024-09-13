Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 41,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BATS IGV opened at $87.59 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.42.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

