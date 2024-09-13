V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF) Short Interest Update

V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 87.0% from the August 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

V Technology Stock Performance

V Technology stock opened at $18.18 on Friday. V Technology has a fifty-two week low of $16.83 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.09.

V Technology Company Profile

V Technology Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and service of equipment for flat panel displays (FPDs) and semiconductors in Japan. It offers manufacturing and inspection equipment for the inspection, repair, and measurement of FPDs. The company also provides photomask equipment; parts and materials for manufacturing FPDs; maintenance services; salvage services; and staffing services.

