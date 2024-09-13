V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF) Short Interest Update

V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 87.0% from the August 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
V Technology Stock Performance
V Technology stock opened at $18.18 on Friday. V Technology has a fifty-two week low of $16.83 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.09.
V Technology Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than V Technology
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Is Halliburton Stock a Good Buy at Current Levels?
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 3 Steel Stocks to Buy for a Tarriff Tailwind
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 3 Stocks That Could See Rising Demand Based on Latest Jobs Data
Receive News & Ratings for V Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.