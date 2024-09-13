US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $59.80

Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.80 and last traded at $59.78, with a volume of 1194476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USFD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on US Foods from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on US Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.70.

US Foods Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.66.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in US Foods during the first quarter valued at $22,937,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 162,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,759,000 after purchasing an additional 51,402 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,026,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,828,000 after purchasing an additional 46,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter worth $20,997,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

