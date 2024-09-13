UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) General Counsel Jason Drew Smith Sells 1,521 Shares of Stock

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $19,894.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,226 shares in the company, valued at $329,956.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

UroGen Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ URGN opened at $13.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 8.15 and a quick ratio of 7.93. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $20.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average is $15.02.

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $21.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 million. On average, equities analysts predict that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

URGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma from $48.00 to $53.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of UroGen Pharma from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on URGN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UroGen Pharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 65.1% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the second quarter worth $199,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in UroGen Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $403,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UroGen Pharma

(Get Free Report)

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.