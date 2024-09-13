Urbana (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Trading Down 2.5%

Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.60. 110 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.
Urbana Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average is $3.51.
Urbana Company Profile
Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.
