Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UPLD. Roth Capital raised shares of Upland Software from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.75.

Upland Software Stock Down 2.1 %

UPLD opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.51. Upland Software has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $5.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.71.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.14). Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 46.18%. The business had revenue of $69.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Upland Software will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John T. Mcdonald acquired 33,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $66,597.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,373 shares in the company, valued at $588,798.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Upland Software by 4.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 150,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 273,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,755 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Upland Software during the first quarter worth $34,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in Upland Software in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Upland Software during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

