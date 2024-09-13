Unizen (ZCX) Price Reaches $0.0937 on Top Exchanges

Unizen (ZCX) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Unizen token can now be purchased for $0.0937 or 0.00000157 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Unizen has traded 43.6% higher against the US dollar. Unizen has a total market capitalization of $55.26 million and $4.72 million worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unizen Token Profile

Unizen’s launch date was April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 947,625,553 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,695,815 tokens. The official message board for Unizen is unizen-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Unizen is unizen.io. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Unizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

