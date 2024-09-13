Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Shares Bought by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) by 90.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,873 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UVE. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Insurance by 33.3% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Insurance

In other news, Director Jon Springer sold 35,173 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $722,101.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 473,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,729,146.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,122,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,445,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon Springer sold 35,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $722,101.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 473,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,729,146.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Universal Insurance Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:UVE opened at $20.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $587.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.89. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $22.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.64.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $380.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Insurance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.